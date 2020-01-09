Bay turtles need protection

ENVIRONMENTAL AWARENESS: Hervey Bay residents are encouraed to be aware of marine animals in the local waterways and not to dump rubbish. Picture: Glen Porteous

THERE have been several dead or alive turtles wash up on Hervey Bay beaches over the past couple of weeks and this has raised serious concerns for their safety during the busy nesting period.

Loggerhead turtle hatchlings and green turtles are using the busy Hervey Bay waterways for migrating and feeding.

Local turtle enthusiast Lesley Bradley has been studying them since 2002 said more care and respect was required for the marine life inhabiting Hervey Bay.

“Green turtles live in the Bay while loggerheads use it for hatching and Fraser Island is a key area for both species,” Ms Bradley said.

“The loggerheads are an endangered species and we have to relocate a lot of their nests to ensure their survival."

There were several major problems facing the turtles including boat strikes and unnecessary human interaction.

The Department of Environment shows during 2014, there were 162 marine turtle standings reported and verified for Hervey Bay but the figure dropped dramatically to four during 2018.

This could be due to more education and awareness of turtles in Hervey Bay Ms Bradley said.

She said turtle nesting areas could range from Mon Repos near Bundaberg to the Sunshine Coast and went from late October to mid February.

She encouraged people to take an interest but not interfere with hatchlings.

“Pets need to be kept away from the hatchlings and no torches or lights that will distract from their nest to the ocean,” she said.

Ms Bradley said statistically only one in a thousand make it to maturity.

Rubbish left behind by beach goers and people using the water ways affected turtles.

“Turtles can die from plastic ingestion and I went to a seminar recently and it was stated almost every turtle in the world has ingested some plastic and it can kill them,” Ms Bradley said.

“I was doing a turtle monitoring walk in Hervey Bay last weekend and I picked up four bags of rubbish including cans, wrappers, bottle caps, takeaway coffee cups and containers.”

Any injured or dead marine animals, contact the Dept of Environment on 1300 130 372 or Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast 4121 3146.