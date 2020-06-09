INVESTORS: Bay units sale points to bright future

INVESTORS may have been thin on the ground in Hervey Bay over the last few years, but that may be about to change.

That's what Kim Carter, principal at Carter Cooper Realty in Hervey Bay, believes.

Ms Carter said her agents had been fielding a number of calls over the past few weeks from investors looking to get their money out of the big cities and into regional areas that offer better returns and more bang for their buck.

The recent sale of a residential block of eight units on the Esplanade at Scarness for $1.6 million by Ms Carter and Jana Levak at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic pointed to positive times ahead.

Ms Carter said many investors had shown interest in investing in the region but they were waiting for the Queensland borders to re-open so they could visit the area and see the properties in person before making a final decision.

"With many potential sellers adopting a wait-and-see approach with regard to listing their homes for sale during the lockdowns they may in fact be missing out on buyers who are currently researching properties online 24 hours a day.

"With fewer listings amounting to housing supply becoming tighter during the past few weeks now may actually be a great time list your property for sale."