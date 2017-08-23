27°
Community

Bay upcoming actor to make appearance on your TV soon

Annie Perets
| 23rd Aug 2017 5:05 PM
RISING STAR: Hervey Bay actor Elliot Ashton.
RISING STAR: Hervey Bay actor Elliot Ashton. Annie Perets

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HERVEY Bay actor who decided to follow his passion just 12 months ago has already shared the screen with Australian sweetheart Kylie Minogue and Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd.

Elliot Ashton, 25, works in childcare by day but uses his free time to pursue theatre and film projects.

He spent a weekend this month filming in Brisbane for an upcoming crime drama television series Harrow, which is being produced by ABC Studios International and ABC Australia.

Playing a paramedic, he had to drive an ambulance vehicle on cue surrounded by a large Hollywood-type film crew.

"It was a bit daunting as I've never drive anything so big and heavy, and had to navigate through a small hospital drive way," Mr Ashton said.

"I had about 15 people around me saying 'don't scratch it.'"

Gruffudd is the star of the series and Mr Ashton described him as a "very friendly man" who "introduced himself to everyone on set".

Mr Ashton, who is represented by an agent, also worked on Flammable Children starring Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce, and upcoming blockbuster Pacific Rim: Uprising.

His journey to the big screen all started when last year when he decided to audition for a play with Hervey Bay group Z-Pac Theatre.

"It just hit me one day that I have been putting off my dream of acting from being scared of what people might think," he said.

"Things have been happening very quickly, it's hard to imagine where I'll be in five years."

Continuing to hone his craft by acting locally, Mr Ashton has just completed performing in Under Milk Wood produced by Z-Pac Theatre, and has been cast in the upcoming production of Cinderella.

"It's a pantomime so men play women, and vice-versa," he said.

"I'll be playing one of the ugly step-sisters."

His secret ultimate dream is to one day play a superhero in a cinema film.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcentertainment fcoffbeat fraser coast zpac theatre

Fraser Coast knows when to stop according to RACQ data

Fraser Coast knows when to stop according to RACQ data

IT SEEMS Fraser Coast residents have been behaving themselves when it comes to obeying traffic lights.

Paramedics host CPR awareness training

IN AN EMERGENCY: Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee volunteers Merryn Napier, Robin Fairleigh, Helen Donaldson (station officer in charge), Wayne Frecklington and Ian Farrell prepare the Mini Anne CPR Torsos for this weekend’s CPR training sessions at Scarness Park.

Bay paramedics will host CPR Awareness Training in Scarness Park.

UPDATE: 10-year-old mechanic makes donation to charity

Taylor Hudson, 10, is spending a part of her school holidays taking apart lawn mowers to raise money for homeless people.

She recently gave $250 to Hervey Bay charity We Care 2.

State of Maryborough's streets appalling

Maryborough resident Rachael Watts is appalled at the state of the road along Walker St.

Roads compared to driving on corrugated iron

Local Partners

10 jobs you can apply for now

There's plenty of jobs available on the Fraser Coast so read on to find out where.

Vietnamese is the 'flavour of the month'

TASTY: Kevin Vincent and Thao Fishburn are proud of the success of their new restaurant.

There's a new Vietnamese restaurant in town

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

New Uncharted game for PS4 hits the shelves

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

The Project will now be on six nights a week

The Project presenters Waleed Aly, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

The Project is expanding with a Sunday night edition and a new host.

Click your fingers, tap your toes

Helen Peters, Elisabeth Wallis-Gaedtke, Evalee Sharples and Kemal Avunduk rehearse for Fascinating Rhythm, Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir's performance of hot jazz, sizzling samba, Latin beats and smooth swing sounds at Lake Kawana Community Centre on August 26-27.

Libby to set beat for Fascinating Rhythm this weekend

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Quiet Location, Close to Boat Ramp

5 Capri Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 1 1 $255,000

3 Bedrooms 4th Bedroom or Large Rumpus Open Plan Lounge/Dining Area Good Size Entertaining Area 786m2 block (approx) Minutes To Boat Ramp Quiet Location Ideal...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

The 'mega tower' tipped to deliver Coast jobs

NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Property development manager Timothy Wright overlooking the site of the new development for the Ramada Resort.

Ramada Resort's Stage 2 has just been launched.