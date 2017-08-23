Bay upcoming actor to make appearance on your TV soon

A HERVEY Bay actor who decided to follow his passion just 12 months ago has already shared the screen with Australian sweetheart Kylie Minogue and Fantastic Four star Ioan Gruffudd.

Elliot Ashton, 25, works in childcare by day but uses his free time to pursue theatre and film projects.

He spent a weekend this month filming in Brisbane for an upcoming crime drama television series Harrow, which is being produced by ABC Studios International and ABC Australia.

Playing a paramedic, he had to drive an ambulance vehicle on cue surrounded by a large Hollywood-type film crew.

"It was a bit daunting as I've never drive anything so big and heavy, and had to navigate through a small hospital drive way," Mr Ashton said.

"I had about 15 people around me saying 'don't scratch it.'"

Gruffudd is the star of the series and Mr Ashton described him as a "very friendly man" who "introduced himself to everyone on set".

Mr Ashton, who is represented by an agent, also worked on Flammable Children starring Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce, and upcoming blockbuster Pacific Rim: Uprising.

His journey to the big screen all started when last year when he decided to audition for a play with Hervey Bay group Z-Pac Theatre.

"It just hit me one day that I have been putting off my dream of acting from being scared of what people might think," he said.

"Things have been happening very quickly, it's hard to imagine where I'll be in five years."

Continuing to hone his craft by acting locally, Mr Ashton has just completed performing in Under Milk Wood produced by Z-Pac Theatre, and has been cast in the upcoming production of Cinderella.

"It's a pantomime so men play women, and vice-versa," he said.

"I'll be playing one of the ugly step-sisters."

His secret ultimate dream is to one day play a superhero in a cinema film.