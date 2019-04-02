Bay versus M'boro in Broncos Schoolboys Challenge final

STAR HEADED TO BAY: Jack Reed English international and former Broncos star Jack Reed will be on hand to present the trophies and player awards at the Bronocs Schoolboys Challenge in Hervey Bay tomorrow night.

MARYBOROUGH and Hervey Bay will battle for bragging rights when Aldridge High School takes on Xavier Catholic College in the final of the Broncos Schoolboys Challenge tomorrow night.

English international and former Brisbane Broncos star Jack Reed will be on hand to present the trophies to the winners and the player awards, along with NRLW Broncos head coach Paul Dyer.

In a repeat of the 2018 final, which was won convincingly by the Xavier team, the undefeated Aldridge side will look to make it a hat-trick of wins to start the year.

The winners will not only take home the trophy and title of Fraser Coast champions, but also earn the right to represent the region against the best schools from Bundaberg, South Burnett and Gympie in the state-wide GIO trophy.

In earlier games, the under-12 sides from Urangan State High School and Xavier Catholic College will face off in what is sure to be a closely fought encounter.

In their round three clash Xavier ran out narrow two point winners, but Urangan will feel confident their side can turn the tables on their rivals and win back the trophy, which has been dominated by Xavier in recent years.

Xavier and Aldridge will meet in the Year 9-10 decider with plenty of questions to be answered.

The sides have not played since round one and while Aldridge ran out convincing winners, Xavier will have the home town advantage this time along with some good training sessions under their belt.

It is expected to be another close final.

In the schoolgirls competition, the Xavier open girls' team will go into the final as the favourites.

The team has been undefeated and has only had one try scored against them this season.

The team will play Maryborough State High School in the final.

In the Year 7-8 and Year 9-10 divisions, Urangan will take on the Barbarians.

Urangan is undefeated so far this season in the Year 7-8 competition, while the Barbarians have also won all their matches in the Year 9 to 10 division.

Throughout the season the girls have played with passion and commitment to the game, matching and often exceeding that of the boys, and grand final night is expected to be no different.

The first match will start at 4.15pm, with the under-18s boys' final getting underway at 7pm.

The event will be held at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

A full canteen will be available on the night.