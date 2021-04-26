Bay veteran remembers lost uncles on Anzac Day

Robert Symonds began his defence force career half a century ago at the age of 22.

Robert Symonds began his defence force career half a century ago at the age of 22.

A Hervey Bay man has spent Anzac Day not only remembering the service of mates who shared his own military experience, but two men he never met.

Robert Symonds began his defence force career half a century ago at the age of 22.

He served in the New Zealand air force for 19 years and during that time was based at all the military bases in that country.

At the end of the Vietnam War in the early 1970s he was stationed in Singapore for three years.

“Towards the end of the Vietnam War they set up a base in Singapore and placed all their garrisons there,” Robert, who is a Carinity Home Care Hervey Bay client, said.

Robert was initially in the 28th Commonwealth Brigade then served in the ANZUK Provost unit in Singapore.

He was essentially part of the military police charged with maintaining order for 7000 British, New Zealand and Australian troops, as well as visiting US and French navy fleets.

“Many of our men did fall. It’s not well known, but more New Zealanders died in those operations than died in Vietnam,” Robert recalls.

“We lost a number of men to things like traffic accidents and brawls. There were some pretty horrific scenes.”

Now 72, Robert is proud of his service in New Zealand’s defence force whose personnel have the same reverence for Anzac Day than Australians, but in fewer numbers.

“There are 30,000 ex-New Zealand servicemen and women in Australia who served in the armed forces in New Zealand,” he said.

On Anzac Day Robert also honoured two family members who died in conflicts.

“Two of my uncles were in World War I and they were only 19 and 20 years of age. They died in the last days of the war,” he said.

For Robert, Anzac Day was about “remembering those who have served and ones who have been lost” and recognising the camaraderie of “working together as a team to get the job done”.

“For me the camaraderie was like having a rural fire brigade – the community coming together because it needs to look after itself,” Robert said.

“We help each other because we are all part of the one body – just different limbs.”

Originally published as Bay veteran remembers lost uncles on Anzac Day