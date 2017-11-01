Bay veterans remember Beersheba on 100 year anniversary

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

WE WILL REMEMBER: Hervey Bay RSL Sub-branch members Toby Tidyman, Brian Tidyman and Simon Morley next to the light horse statue in Freedom Park during the service to commemorate 100 years since the Battle of Beersheba yesterday. Alistair Brightman

100 YEARS ago, the 4th and 12th Light Horse Regiment took part in one of the most important cavalry charges of World War 1 known as the Battle of Beersheba.

And Brian Tidyman knows it's his duty to make sure their efforts are remembered.

The Hervey Bay RSL sub-branch president and ex-Vietnam serviceman led the program at a remembrance day for the Battle of Beersheba yesterday.

31 men were killed and 36 were wounded as the cavalries stormed the Turkish trenches near the Ottoman Empire stronghold of Beersheba on October 31 1917.

"Waving bayonets overhead, they charged across 6km of open ground, cheating bombs, shells and bullets before capturing...the strategic stronghold of Beersheba,” Mr Tidyman said.

Mr Tidyman said the day was an important strategic victory for the Allies.

"It's regarded as one of the turning points of WW1 in the Middle East,” Mr Tidyman said.

"But it became forgotten because of greater battles on the Western Front.

"There are a lot of people here that have distant relatives who served in the Light Horse, so it's important for the town.”

Mr Tidyman, who served in Nui Dat in Vietnam from 1968-69, said it was his duty to carry on the remembrance tradition.

"It's incumbent upon us to pass on tradition and be a part of history, to remember our soldiers and veterans,” he said.

"By doing this today, I'm hoping that down the track, people will remember us for Vietnam in time.”