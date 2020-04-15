Bay virus rebels fined for park drinking, beach trips

WIDE BAY police have issued 25 infringement notices to people busted flouting COVID-19 rules.

District Officer Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the majority of the infringement notices were issued in and around Hervey Bay.

“Some of the people were caught drinking alcohol in groups at various parks, while others were found to have gathered on the beaches,” Supt Hawkins said.

Supt Hawkins said officers were trying to take a reasonable approach to the pandemic.

“We are managing a health crisis and enforcement is something we don’t want to undertake but we will act when there is a disregard for the rules,” he said.

Supt Hawkins said everybody needed to be responsible and follow the directives implemented to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

He reiterated the best way to remain safe – and out of trouble – is to “stay at home”.

Supt Hawkins made the comments while addressing reporters in Maryborough on Wednesday.

The District Officer announced he would be leaving the Wide Bay Burnett region to take command of the Sunshine Coast District.

Supt Hawkins said he was sad to be leaving the region but also looked forward to the new challenges ahead.

“I am very proud of the police work that gets done here,” he said.

He was particularly impressed with the way his team managed cases involving domestic violence and mental health issues.

Supt Hawkins will start his new role on the Sunshine Coast in May.

He will be replaced by Superintendent Michael Sawrey.

Supt Hawkins said the Wide Bay Burnett region was gaining an experienced and capable district officer.