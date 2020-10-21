Menu
Sonja Gerdsen has been named the Greens candidate for Hervey Bay.
Politics

Bay voters: Get to know your Greens candidate

Carlie Walker
21st Oct 2020 1:30 AM | Updated: 3:30 AM
LESS than two weeks out from the state election, the Greens have confirmed Sonja Gerdsen as their candidate for Hervey Bay.

The mother of four and art therapist who works in the mental health sector had appeared on the ballot draw last week but released little information.

"Our major parties are bought and paid for by the big corporations that fund their campaigns," Ms Gerdesen said on Tuesday.

"The Greens don't take corporate donations, so I will always put people first."

Ms Gerdesen said she would be campaigning for more jobs and better essential services for the region.

"We are in the grip of a jobs and housing crisis with no end in sight," Ms Gerdesen said.

"Under our plan, we will invest in publicly-owned renewables and housing to create more than 2000 jobs for the region and address the growing waiting list for social housing.

"We will invest in genuinely free healthcare with more doctors, nurses and bulk-billed GP clinics.

"We will fully fund our schools with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no more fees.

"We will pay for our promises by making big mining corporations, banks and developers pay their fair share in tax."

