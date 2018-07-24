Bay will shine for historic 4-Club Rally

CAR BUFFS: Fraser Coast Historic Vehicle Club members Brian and Pam Wade will have their 1966 Mark 2 Jaguar on display as part of the 4-Club Rally.

A PASSION for historic vehicles will bring about 80 like-minded enthusiasts together for a weekend of fun in Hervey Bay next month.

The Fraser Coast Historic Vehicle Club will host the annual 4-Club Rally in the region on August 4-5, with the Sunshine Coast Auto Club, the Gympie Historic Auto Club, and the South Burnett Antique Motor

Club cruising to town to take part.

Spokeswoman Gabrielle Morrison said the rally had been held for 44 years, with each club taking a turn to host the event every four years - hence the name.

She said the rally provided a great opportunity to share their passion for older vehicles with like-minded people.

"There's a great sense of friendship," Mrs Morrison said.

"We make great friends and we have lots of lovely outings.

"We just love sitting around and being good friends. The social part is very important."

The event, including a public display of the cars on August 4, is described by Mrs Morrison as a wonderful spectacle of historic cars, which attracts a large number of out-of-town members to Hervey Bay for the weekend.

Members will take part in the display, followed by a rally around the region, a dinner that night and another drive around the region on Sunday.

"We try and make it a nice weekend for people who come to see the area and have a look around.

"There is so many great places in our area to visit.

"There's so much to show people and one of the best things is driving along the Esplanade here in Hervey Bay."

The public is invited to check out about 40 vintage cars from the 1950s, 1960s and possibly older, at the BayZoil carpark, 68 Boat Harbour Dr, from noon.

Two locally owned Midget Speedway Racing Cars and a Formula One Racing Car will also be on display.

Mrs Morrison said it was also a great opportunity for prospective members to learn more about the club.

"We would really love some younger members," she said.

"Come down and have a chat and have a look."

The next big event on Fraser Coast Club's calendar will be their 50th birthday on October 6.

"This will be yet another occasion when many visitors are expected to arrive in their historic vehicles in our region.

"As the Fraser Coast Historic Vehicle Club was formed in Maryborough on October 8, 1968, most of the 50th celebrations will be staged in Maryborough.

"So that will be a very significant event as well."

Visit the website at historicvehicleclub.com.au to find out more.