Bay Woman accused of in-home stabbing granted bail

Eliza Wheeler
| 8th May 2017 1:53 PM

A PIALBA grandmother who allegedly stabbed a man in the back has been granted bail.

The victim, who was stabbed on Sunday morning, is on life support.  

The woman, who the Chronicle has not named, is accused of stabbing a 42-year-old man in the back while at a home in George St on Sunday morning.

The 44-year-old grandmother appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday facing on charge of grievous bodily harm.

Representing the woman as duty lawyer, Trinity McGarvie told the court her client was applying for bail, and asked for the matter to be listed for committal mention.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards objected to bail, despite the woman's lack of criminal history.

"Police still wish to object to bail due to the serious injuries to the complainant," Snr Const Edwards said.

"[The alleged victim] is on life support but is in a stable condition."

Ms McGarvie said the defendant was a carer of her four grandchildren, and had a "blemish-less history".

"Her fear of police if she may fail to appear is a deterrence [of breaching bail conditions]," Ms McGarvie said.

The court heard the woman studied to become an assistant in nursing before the alleged stabbing.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge granted the woman bail, on the condition she have no contact with the complainant.

The matter was set down for committal hearing on June 22 at 8.30am.

Bay Woman accused of in-home stabbing granted bail

  Crime

  8th May 2017 1:53 PM

