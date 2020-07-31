Bay woman allegedly drove while three times over limit

Several drink driving charges have been laid in recent days on the Fraser Coast.

Several drink driving charges have been laid in recent days on the Fraser Coast.

A HERVEY BAY woman, who allegedly drove while more than three times over the legal alcohol limit, will front court.

Police will allege the 48-year-old woman blew 0.153 at the Hervey Bay Police Station after being stopped for a breath test on Torquay Rd, Scarness.

She was pulled over just after 10pm on Thursday.

The woman was charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

In separate incidents, two people were charged for driving while allegedly more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

A Maryborough man, 39, was stopped last night, about 6.30pm on Mathies St for a random breath test.

Police will allege he blew 0.116.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 5.

A Maryborough woman, 21, was pulled over for a random breath test on Freshwater St, Scarness, about 12.45am on July 26.

She was taken to the Hervey Bay Police Station where she allegedly registered 0.112 per cent BAC.

She was charged for drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

Hervey Bay police charged two other alleged drink drivers in recent days.

A Mackay man, 29, allegedly blew 0.080 on Main St, Urraween, about 7.37pm on July 24.

Further investigations also allegedly revealed the driver did not hold a current drivers licence.

He was charged for drink driving and driving without a licence and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

Finally, on July 26, Hervey Bay officers stopped a 21-year-old Hervey Bay man about 2.05am on Boat Harbour Dr.

It will be alleged he blew 0.058.

The man was charged with drink driving and will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.