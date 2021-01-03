Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
PRINCESS OF SMILES: Urangan resident Danielle Askew was ruling social media with her viral rubbish bin challenge. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan
PRINCESS OF SMILES: Urangan resident Danielle Askew was ruling social media with her viral rubbish bin challenge. PHOTO: Shaun Ryan
Community

Bay woman behind viral Facebook sensation closes down page

Carlie Walker
3rd Jan 2021 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Hervey Bay woman behind the viral Facebook page that saw people don outrageous costumes to take their bins out during the pandemic has officially closed the page.

Earlier this year when the state went into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hervey Bay's Danielle Askew donned a costume, created a Facebook page called 'Bin Isolation Outing' and posted a photo of herself dressed as Elsa from Frozen.

Soon, hundreds of thousands of others from across the world were posting similar photos, using the page as a way to connect while they were socially isolated.

But last month she announced she would be archiving the page in the new year.

"As the world emerges from its COVID-19 lockdown and life starts to get back to normal, the need for Bin Isolation Outing has diminished significantly," the post on the social media page read.

"The increase in trolling and nastiness has taken its toll on the admin team, leading them to believe that the group has reached the end of its natural life.

"If you have made friends from our group, that's fantastic - it's time to make sure you have the contact details of anyone you might want to keep in touch with.

"Thanks to everyone who has submitted their own Bin Isolation Outing, and we hope that our efforts have provided comfort and a glimmer of happiness during these uncertain times.

"Last but not least, a massive thank you to my amazing team of moderators who have given up countless hours of their lives to keep the group fun and friendly."

The page made headlines around Australia and in international media, even getting a mention on the Graham Norton Show and proving so popular, it even marketed a range of merchandise.

The costuming fad started as a joke after Ms Askew dared another friend to dress up as they put out the bins.

She took to social media on New Year's Eve to thank everyone who had submitted to the page.

"Remember, laughter is the best medicine," she wrote.

More Stories

bin isolation outing facebook hervey bay viral sensation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Premium Content Maryborough couple welcome region’s first baby for 2021

        Local Faces The bundle of joy’s journey earthside began just an hour after mum and dad watched the New Year’s Eve fireworks.

        50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Families gather to say good riddance to 2020

        Family Fun Take a look at our gallery of photos from New Year’s Eve events around the...

        Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        Premium Content Childcare review: New way for kids to learn

        News This is the new plan to shake up Australia’s childcare curriculum so toddlers are...

        Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Premium Content Tame: 11 drink, drug drivers caught on otherwise calm night

        Crime According to police “no one got killed, no one got severely bashed last night, no...