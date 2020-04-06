Bay woman busted supplying drugs

A HERVEY BAY woman busted twice last year supplying marijuana has fronted court.

Tahleha Skie Baptie was sentenced by Hervey Bay District Court last week.

Baptie pleaded guilty to three charges, including two of supplying dangerous drugs and another of being in possession of a mobile phone allegedly used to commit a crime.

Judge Gary Long heard how Baptie was caught supplying marijuana in Scarness in July and August 2019.

The 25-year-old was fined $1500.

Judge Long did not record a conviction against her.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice said all new trials requiring a jury in the Supreme and District courts of Queensland have been suspended as a precautionary measure in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The department said all criminal trials that had already started before a jury would continue until their conclusion.

Supreme and District courts were seeking to maximise the use of technology to help reduce the need for physical appearances in courtrooms.

The judge presiding over particular cases would determine whether they could be

conducted by telephone or video link.

Similar methods are being used in Magistrates courts across Queensland, including in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Defendants wanting to make guilty pleas or seek adjournments are encouraged to do so via technology.

Cases already listed before the courts, excluding urgent domestic violence, child protection and bail applications, sentences where a defendant is likely to be released from custody and overnight custody arrests will be adjourned until a later date.

All new criminal matters where a defendant is on a Notice to Appear or bail will be adjourned to a date no less than two months from the first appearance.

The department said new court dates would be posted to emailed to defendants.