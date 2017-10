OVER: The woman was caught driving three times over the legal limit.

A WOMAN has allegedly been caught driving three times over the legal alcohol limit.

They 33-year-old Hervey Bay woman was driving on Tavistock St, Torquay about 3.50am Sunday when she was pulled over by police.

It is believed she delivered a blood alcohol reading of 0.153.

