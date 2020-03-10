Bay woman creates mind games with Butchulla art twist

Kerrie Marshall shows the interactive board game that challenges listening skills, focus, concentration and memory, which was created by Kerrie and her daughter Jodie Crosby.

Kerrie Marshall shows the interactive board game that challenges listening skills, focus, concentration and memory, which was created by Kerrie and her daughter Jodie Crosby.

AN interactive board game that challenges listening skills, focus, concentration and memory has been created by a Hervey Bay woman and her daughter.

Colours of Earth was launched by Brainasize owners Kerrie Marshall and Jodie Crosby last month to help keep minds active in what the two describe as a "fast paced and visually dominated world".

"We really wanted to let people know, through the game, that there's a beautiful world out there of shapes, sounds and colours," Mrs Marshall said.

"This is a mind game but it's also a fun game with a scientific background to it.

"It makes you focus so you can slow down a scatter brain in a world that's going too fast."

Mrs Marshall said the COE game paid tribute to the Butchulla people and other local artists, with the colourful art on the board, cards and make-your-own dice created by local indigenous artists Tommy Crow, Les Ravenau, Aaron Henderson and Aunty Jan Williams.

A great keepsake for visitors to the Fraser Coast, she said.

"We wanted something that people can take away and know that this is how Hervey Bay artists see our land and our animals.

"They have just done a wonderful job, especially with the expressions on all of the animals faces.

"On the website, visitors can also find the picture of the images on the cards, click on it and find all the Wikipedia information about it, and beside it has the Butchulla name for some of the animals."

There is a total of nine games that can be played by everyone, with a special focus on children, elderly folk and people with disabilities.

The game also comes with a CD, with music recorded by Hervey Bay-based ukulele group, The Red G-Strings.

"The games range from simple fun to more challenging with six dice that you have to make up.

"You can play snap, match or memory with the additional card game included and it also comes with a CD that has a song Jodie and I wrote together.

"It includes a slower spoken version so people who cognitively have problems can do it a slower pace.

"There's also a faster version for the 'smarty pants."

The cost is $70 for the family pack, with $5 from every sale until April 30 going to bush fire wild life rescue organisations.

Games can be bought from the website at www.brainasize.com.