Bay woman still looking for love after dating show

Urangan's Kathryn Chatfield appeared on the reality dating show First Dates last night. Channel 7

URANGAN travel agent Kat Chatfield is still looking for love after giving reality TV a go.

The 32-year-old appeared on Channel 7's First Dates Australia last night, which features a restaurant fitted out with cameras to capture every awkward moment of participants' blind dates.

Ms Chatfield said she was ready to try something new after being single for the past six years.

"I am at the stage that I am ready to find myself some love," she told the Chronicle. "The dating scene in Hervey Bay has been very hard to find that diamond in the rough so I thought why not give this a go.. if you don't put yourself out there, you may never find 'the one'."

She was paired with 33-year-old security guard Kevin, who boasted that he once worked as a bodyguard for actor Jackie Chan.

Thanks to their shared sense of humour, Ms Chatfield said she was able to forget about the cameras.

"It's very awkward to begin with, but I am lucky enough that if both parties have a great banter then it's easy for me just to be my true dorky self and, in this case, forget the cameras were on me," she said.

But while he thought the date "couldn't have gone more perfect", she didn't get "the feels".

"A few great conversations were left out (of the episode) but overall I think it summed it up very well," she said.

"Kevin and I are still good mates to this day and I think we just weren't suited romantically - for me at least.

"I am still looking for that special person. I do tend to find I'm too weird for some people but that's OK. I am not changing myself for anyone."

She isn't the first Bay local to give a reality dating show a go. Tradie Mitch Gould appeared on The Bachelorette last year, but struck out with star Angie Kent.

First Dates Australia airs Wednesdays at 9pm on Seven.