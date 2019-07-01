Bay woman's plea for medicinal cannabis

FIGHTING PAIN: Hervey Bay's Vicki Free and Roger Mulley, advocates for medicinal cannabis, are hoping to gain enough interest from residents to bring the Australia-wide screening of High as Mike to BigScreen Cinemas Hervey Bay this month.

FIGHTING PAIN: Hervey Bay's Vicki Free and Roger Mulley, advocates for medicinal cannabis, are hoping to gain enough interest from residents to bring the Australia-wide screening of High as Mike to BigScreen Cinemas Hervey Bay this month. Alistair Brightman

VICKI Free is sick of standing by, watching helplessly, while her loved-ones needlessly fight a painful battle against cancer.

The passionate advocate for medicinal cannabis is taking a stand by trying to bring the Australia-wide screening of High as Mike to BigScreen Cinemas Hervey Bay this month.

The Hervey Bay resident is hoping that the powerful documentary, featuring superstar Olivia Newton John, will help gain more traction for the fight to increase medical cannabis accessibility in Australia and provide people with a better understanding of its use.

"People think it's the same as going out and getting stoned and having a joint, but it's not the same thing at all," Ms Free said, adding that a further 32 tickets needed to be sold before the screening goes ahead.

"This is why I want it to be aired ... so people will get an idea of the difference.

"I see on the news about people who have been doing it for their kids who have epilepsy and went to jail for it, and that's just so wrong."

Ms Free wanted her 72-year-old mother - who was dying from ovarian cancer - to take the alternative therapy in her final days, rather than being given morphine.

She said her mother wouldn't entertain the idea of taking the medicinal cannabis for fear of getting in trouble - a misconception Ms Free would like to see change, especially in the older generation.

"They could have been giving her that (medicinal cannabis) instead of pumping her full of morphine ... I don't see the sense.

"In the end it would have been much nicer for her to have the calming effect of medicinal marijuana rather than having needles every few hours to stop the pain."

Ms Free's partner was diagnosed with prostate cancer 10 years ago and was told his PSA would never return to normal.

After combining radiation treatment with the use of medicinal cannabis with THC (tetrahydro- cannabinol), his levels returned to zero.

Five years on, the cancer has returned and the medication, specifically with the THC component in it, is not available to him.

He has now been forced to undergo hormone therapy.

Ms Free said she knew of others in the same circumstance who had no choice but to source marijuana from elsewhere.

"While it's not legal, it's something that they truly believe does help.

"It costs a fortune and there's very few doctors that will prescribe it, so it's just pushing people to go to the black market.

"People are just desperate for some relief."

Ms Free is hopeful of change but believes the fight to legalise the drug will always be an uphill battle, with the almighty dollar taking precedence over people's health.

"I would dearly love to see it legalised but whether that's ever going to happen in Australia ... who knows!

"It's all about money! The government make too much money out of all the pharmaceuticals and they're not really trying to find a cure.

"They probably have a million cures but they just don't want to use them."

The feature-length documentary follows the quest of Tamworth man Mike as he tries to access medical cannabis to treat a brain tumour that is slowly making him blind.

The film shows how, with the current stagnation of medicinal cannabis prescription in Australia, Mike sets off on a road trip of discovery to find out if medicinal cannabis could reduce his tumour and help regain his eyesight.

Travelling from Tamworth, Mike's journey takes him to the Gold Coast, Nimbin, Newcastle, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Uluru, Townsville and Sydney in search of answers.

The documentary uses patient testimonies with a broad range of medical conditions and expert opinions.

The Hervey Bay screening will be confirmed when 73 tickets are purchased from fanforce.com. Tickets must be paid for by July 12.

Watch the trailer at fan-force.com/screenings/ high-as-mike-big-screen- hervey-bay.