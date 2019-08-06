Menu
SHARING KNOWLEDGE: Lea Schodel hopes to make a change.
Bay workshop to help business owners build their wealth

Carlie Walker
6th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
A WORKSHOP aimed at helping businesses and individuals find success and manage their financial affairs will be held at Hervey Bay RSL this month.

The Business Money Mindset Workshop will be held on August 21 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

The workshop will discuss the importance of money mindset, how it is formed and the importance of creating awareness of the patterns that shape one's financial reality.

Some of the topics covered in the workshops will include the role of money in business success and failure, separation for personal and business cash flow, structuring and managing business cash flow and defining financial success.

Lea Schodel will be the guest speaker at the event.

She is an award-winning financial adviser who recently abandoned her licence to focus on wealth coaching through her business Mindful Wealth.

Ms Schodel is a master certified money coach and wellness consultant.

 

sHE works with others to help them take control of their relationship with money and create financial wellbeing for themselves and their families.

"I believe wealth coaching is a new offering that will broaden the current services of advisers, but not replace them," Ms Schodel told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Traditionally advisers have never really looked at the behavioural side of things when it comes to people and money."

The event is free.

business fcbusiness hervey bay hervey bay rsl
