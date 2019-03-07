Baycrest resident is on the lookout for rain

LOOK OUT FOR RAIN: Bonny Bagnall, 77, checks the rain gauge every morning at Baycrest aged care home in Kawungan.

LOOK OUT FOR RAIN: Bonny Bagnall, 77, checks the rain gauge every morning at Baycrest aged care home in Kawungan. Joy Butler

EVERY morning, Baycrest resident Bonny Bagnall has the same routine.

She gets out of bed, has a wash and gets dressed.

Then she goes downstairs and reads the rain gauge located in the garden of the aged care centre.

The 77-year-old loves carrying out the task - reading rain gauges is a skill she learnt when she volunteered with the State Emergency Service in Inverell. Unfortunately there hasn't been much to read in the past month.

Jess Gardner, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology, said over the past month 33mm of rain had been recorded in Hervey Bay, while 32mm had been recorded in Maryborough.

Ms Gardner said autumn rainfall looked likely to be below average and temperatures were likely to be higher than usual too.

Mrs Bagnall was a member of the SES for 16 years.

Her youngest son George got her involved in the organisation.

"He was the one who got me interested,” she said.