Bay's A-list project on track for completion by August

One Agency Hervey Bay owner Damian Raxach and PIA developer Alan Winney on site of The Avenue - a $10 million office development expected to be completed by August.

One Agency Hervey Bay owner Damian Raxach and PIA developer Alan Winney on site of The Avenue - a $10 million office development expected to be completed by August. Cody Fox

CONSTRUCTION on The Avenue started this week with N&N Civil on site doing the earthworks.

The $10 million office development on Torquay Rd is expected to be completed by August.

PIA Group developer Alan Winney said a project of this calibre was well overdue for the city.

"Hervey Bay has its peaks and troughs, but this trough has been a lot longer than I've experienced in my 35 years or so dealing up here," Mr Winney said.

"There's a lot of pent-up demand for a nice new office and I think people have been a bit dubious as to whether it was going to get built, because there's been a lot of promises from people out of town who promise things.

"But it's starting to come out of ground now and if they come and have a look they'll see it."

One Agency Hervey Bay owner and listing agent Damian Raxach has sold or leased 12 of the 20 contemporary offices.

"We're seeing very like-minded businesses that could collaborate very easily from the same sphere of industry purchasing or leasing in here," Mr Raxach said.

"We have accountants, insurance brokers, planners, engineers and a real estate agent, which is obviously us, we've got a really good mix.

"They want somewhere newer and more modern to represent their brand in the correct way."

One Agency Hervey Bay owner and listing agent for The Avenue Damian Raxach. Cody Fox

The Avenue will house a cafe and wine bar at the front which Mr Raxach said was a major drawcard for business owners.

"Having the cafe at the front is a really cool place to hang out, have a coffee, meet with clients - it's an extension of your office," he said.

"With that pretty much leased and gone, once that's fully signed up we'll be able to announce who that is, it will be another massive milestone in the creative of the success of this business.

"We love the project and we want the best businesses in Hervey Bay to come join us."

Concept designs for The Avenue reveal the site will be lined with office buildings constructed with an upmarket loft-style design, drawing influence from Soho-converted warehouses in New York and London.

The development will be within walking distance of the Esplanade and Hervey Bay's retail and medical precinct.