Bay’s bin sensation set to lose locks for charity

The Hervey Bay woman, whose decision to dress as Elsa to take her bin out during COVID-19 lockdowns sparked a viral social media sensation, is losing her locks for a good cause.

Danielle Askew shot to global fame as her Bin Isolation Outing page provided light relief for the hundreds of thousands stuck at home.

The idea was – bins were going out more we were so why not dress up and grab a picture of the trip to end of the driveway?

The page, which reached more than a million followers at its peak, has since been archived, but Ms Askew remains determined to keep spreading positivity.

She’s shaving her head to raise fund for Doctors Without Borders and Camp Quality, two causes that are close to her heart.

She also intends to travel to New South Wales later this year to attend a car rally for Camp Quality.

Me Askew admits she is nervous about shaving her head, telling the Chronicle she’s been guilty of “hiding” behind her hair.

But she knows the bravery of the act is nothing compared to the bravery of children who are battling cancer.

On March 31 at her workplace, the kindergarten teacher will shed her hair and until then she wryly admits she’s valuing every day with her purple locks still intact.

Ms Askew has told the children she cares for each day that soon she will have no hair, and some have taken it better than others.

One little girl asked her parents, “can we pay her not to cut her hair?”

But Ms Askew said the act was symbolic and supportive of those who lost their hair because of cancer, whether they liked it or not.

“I’ll walk in their shoes for a short time,” she said.

“It will grow back.”

Danielle is part of a fundraising group called Ghostbusters and already they have raised more than $6000 for the cause.

To make a donation, click here.