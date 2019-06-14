Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

STAR DONATOR: Greg Peters being presented with his award for donating blood over 200 times by Hervey Bay Donor Centre group account manager Jacinta Jeffrey.

STAR DONATOR: Greg Peters being presented with his award for donating blood over 200 times by Hervey Bay Donor Centre group account manager Jacinta Jeffrey. Cody Fox

GREG Peters is not a doctor.

Nor has he trained as an ambulance paramedic or put his life on the line as a police officer.

But the Hervey Bay man saves lives.

Inspired to roll up his sleeves eight years ago, Mr Peters, 64, has donated blood and plasma more than 210 times.

As one of 59 donors celebrated during National Blood Donor Week at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay on Wednesday, Mr Peters is challenging young people to start donating blood.

"At the ceremony, 99 per cent of people were 50 and 60 years old and above, we need to see some young faces in there too,” the Bay resident of 19 years explained.

Mr Peters was inspired to donate by family health struggles.

"It started off with my nephew, he was a very sick young man and spent the first eight years of his life in a Brisbane hospital,” he said.

When Mr Peters needed an operation himself it was enough to make him wander into the old Point Vernon Hospital to donate for the first time.

"It's a bit scary the first time, getting a needle in you, but it does get better. I should know - I've done it 200 times,” he said.

"You feel like you have done something for the community.”

Blood Service spokeswoman Jacinta Jeffrey said in the past year, 2205 Fraser Coast donors had donated 8878 times, saving more than 26,000 lives.

Among speakers at the event was 27-year-old blood recipient Jade Scrim, who required blood products after being in a motor vehicle accident.

Also in attendance was Rose Sheehy, grandmother to three-and-half-year-old Arianna, currently fighting acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

For Rose's story check out Saturday's Chronicle.