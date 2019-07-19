Bay's budding student scientists crack brain code

AFTER making it through to the state finals, Xavier Catholic College Year 10 students engaged their brains to compete in neuroscience.

Students Aidan Nugent, Emily-Jane Hill, Sarah Garty and Ash Usher competed in team and individual challenges at the Australian Brain Bee Challenge at the Queensland Brain Institute after qualifying through scoring well in the "round 1" online test.

Science teacher Lisa Hopgood said preparation for the competition held in Brisbane earlier this week included studying brain and nervous system topics.

"They competed against students from Cairns to Darwin as well as attending lectures on the latest development in brain gut access focusing on how food not only affected the brain physically but our mental state as well," she said.

"Our team could not have afforded this opportunity to attend the next level of competition without support from the Hervey Bay RSL and school as students had to stay overnight."

BRIGHT MINDS: Xavier Catholic College's Tahmya Morton-Block and Ruby Lunnl at UQ's Experience Science program.

Earlier this month, 35 students from XCC in Years 9 to 12 made the trip to the University of Queensland's Brisbane campus to taste tertiary education in the free Experience Science program.

Not only did the Hervey Bay teenagers master forensic science to solve a "crime" and learned how mathematics underpinned the modern world, they also used astrophysics to identify other habitable planets.