Bay's 'Bug Killer' shares tips to keep crawlies away.

SUMMER BATTLE: The Bug Killer owner Daniel Smith says cockroaches and spiders are the prominent insect invaders in hot months. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
SUMMER means ice cream by the beach and taking the kids to Wetside, but it also means a bug invasion.

And that's where The Bug Killer owner Daniel Smith comes in.

The Hervey Bay pest controller says the best way to keep the creepy crawlers out is to get your house professionally sprayed before there's a problem.

"I recommend getting your house sprayed every three to six months,” Mr Smith said.

"Otherwise, spray as soon as you see them.

"If you leave it too late, there will be cockroaches everywhere.”

Mr Smith said cockroaches and spiders - mainly of the wolf and redback variety - cause the most issues to residents during the warm part of the year.

His other tip to keeping the uninvited guests out

is to keep your house clean.

"Keeping your kitchen clean is very important,” he said.

"Dry your dishes as insects can live off of just water.

"Put away pet food, especially if it is kept outside.

"Keep your trees trimmed to keep the spiders out of them.”

Mr Smith moved to Hervey Bay six ago from Newcastle, New South Wales for a sea change.

The father-of-two gave credit to his children for coming up with the idea to name the pest control business The Bug Killer.

Topics:  fcbusiness fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle

