Bay’s busy intersection to be made safer

Roundabout to be built at the intersection of Main St and Maggs Hill Rd at Nikenbah.Photo: Alistair Brightman

ONE of Hervey Bay’s busiest intersections will be made safer as part of a $3 million project.

Work on the roundabout at the intersection of Main St, Chapel Rd and Maggs Hill Rd is entering its next phase, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council recently completing the design.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the roundabout was part of a staged development of Main St, which was one of the main access points to Hervey Bay.

“In the past 12 years, a substantial section of Main St has been rebuilt – from the Esplanade to Booral Rd, to improve traffic flow and access to the CBD,” Cr Chapman said.

“The last significant work was replacing the section from the base of Ghost Hill to Chapel Rd in 2018.

“Main St is a major entry to the city, as well as access to Booral Rd for vehicles heading to Maryborough.”

He hoped the council would be able to call for tenders, subject to project being endorsed in the 2020/21 budget.