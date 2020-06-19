Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roundabout to be built at the intersection of Main St and Maggs Hill Rd at Nikenbah.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Roundabout to be built at the intersection of Main St and Maggs Hill Rd at Nikenbah.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Bay’s busy intersection to be made safer

Stuart Fast
19th Jun 2020 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Hervey Bay’s busiest intersections will be made safer as part of a $3 million project.

Work on the roundabout at the intersection of Main St, Chapel Rd and Maggs Hill Rd is entering its next phase, with the Fraser Coast Regional Council recently completing the design.

Councillor Denis Chapman said the roundabout was part of a staged development of Main St, which was one of the main access points to Hervey Bay.

“In the past 12 years, a substantial section of Main St has been rebuilt – from the Esplanade to Booral Rd, to improve traffic flow and access to the CBD,” Cr Chapman said.

“The last significant work was replacing the section from the base of Ghost Hill to Chapel Rd in 2018.

“Main St is a major entry to the city, as well as access to Booral Rd for vehicles heading to Maryborough.”

He hoped the council would be able to call for tenders, subject to project being endorsed in the 2020/21 budget.

denis chapman fraser coast regional council hervey bay main street
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        premium_icon Up to 1500 jobs to go from Flight Centre

        Business Up to 1500 staff will be offered redundancies as a significant hit to revenue continues to decimate the travel giant.

        Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        premium_icon Man steals boss’ Porsche in road trip revenge

        Crime He stole his employer’s ‘pride and joy’ and committed thefts as he drove north

        Bay school closing in on world spelling competition top 20

        premium_icon Bay school closing in on world spelling competition top 20

        News The more complicated the word and the faster you create it, the higher the points...

        No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        premium_icon No closure for Shae’s mum one year on

        Crime A man was charged over the death of Shae Maree Francis