$10M SCHOOL SPEND: Why Great Hall is being demolished

SHAPING SCHOOL'S FUTURE: State Education Minister Grace Grace at Hervey Bay High School with students Tania Roots and Tasha Nichols and former musical director Mark Thomson. Alistair Brightman

A NEW performing arts centre and a makeover to the home economics kitchen at Hervey Bay State High School will bring its ageing structures up to standard.

The cash injection is part of a broader $12.2million education spend in the electorate's schools announced in the State Budget.

Upgrades have also been flagged for the Hervey Bay Special School, Urangan Point State School and Urangan State High School.

Education Minister Grace Grace revealed yesterday that $10million will be spent on providing the new performing arts centre and learning centre at Hervey Bay High.

A further $300,000 will be spent on upgrading the home economics kitchen to install a new cold room, gas infrastructure and rangehoods.

Ms Grace explained the current school hall had outlived its used-by date and the kitchens, used to train hospitality students, were in dire need of upgrades.

"This building will give the students state of the art facilities to enhance their music, drama and dance programs. They will be the envy of every school," Ms Grace said.

"It became very apparent they (Hervey Bay High School) are a growing school, they've nearly doubled in size over the last decade."

The school's former musical director Mark Thomson, who directed 34 musicals in the school's Great Hall, said the current hall had "served its purpose".

"It's a bit nostalgic but I recognise the fact that something needs to replace it," Mr Thomson said.

A further $757,000 will be spent on minor works and maintenance for eight schools in the Hervey Bay electorate over the next financial year.