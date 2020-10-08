Bay’s Labor candidate emerges with jobs pitch

THE Hervey Bay Rail Trail will be upgraded with $1.35 million in funding from the State Government, the city’s Labor candidate has announced.

Adrian Tantari said the project had been funded under the State Government’s Works for Queensland program as a part of the Wide Bay Regional Economic Recovery plan.

Mr Tantari said the project would provide support and create more local jobs for the people of Hervey Bay.

“With this work, Hervey Bay’s Rail Trail users will have a safer journey along the shared pathway between Hunter Street, Pialba and Elizabeth Street, Urangan,” Mr Tantari said.

“The project will repair existing pavement, treat surfaces and repair well-used asphalt, as well as provide drainage and safety improvement works.

Jane Barnes, a frequent user of the Trail, said projects like these were vital for the health and wellbeing of families and retirees in Hervey Bay.

“We need more safe shared paths and I’m pleased Adrian is committed to pushing on for projects like these for our community,” she said

Mr Tantari claimed this “highly successful and much praised regional program is at risk by a future Frecklington Government’s cut, sell and sack approach”.

“We can all remember the last time Deb Frecklington was in power as part of Campbell Newman’s razor gang. The then Assistant Minister slashed and burned regional towns and cities like Hervey Bay, destroying jobs and defunding community programs,” Mr Tantari said.

But the LNP candidate for Hervey Bay, Steve Coleman, hit back at those claims.

“Under Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor, nearly 13,900 Wide Bay residents are unemployed – more than any other regional area,” he said.

“Over the past month, Wide Bay had the highest unemployment rate increase in Queensland worsening to a staggering 11.4 per cent.

“It is clear Labor isn’t working and you can’t trust Annastacia Palaszczuk to manage the economy.

“The LNP has an ambitious plan to stimulate the economy, create a decade of secure jobs and lead Queensland out of this recession.

“Across Queensland we will four-lane the Bruce Highway, start work on the drought-busting New Bradfield Scheme a major new economic driver for Queensland, invest in new infrastructure to create more jobs and stimulate the economy and we will guarantee no new taxes.”