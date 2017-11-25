Bay's Labor candidate reflects on 'difficult' campaign

ADRIAN Tantari didn't mince words when he said the election campaign had been difficult for him and his family.

The Labor candidate for Hervey Bay admitted it had been a "very challenging” four weeks amid allegations and confrontations on the campaign trail.

"It's been difficult on me and my family dealing with vitriol and purile language that's being used against me on social media,” Mr Tantari said.

"I believe in a tough fight on policies and issues, and don't believe you should get down in the gutter and dirty.”

Tensions between Mr Tantari and One Nation candidate Damian Huxham reached tipping point on Wednesday after a fiery confrontation with Senator Pauline Hanson outside pre-polling.

But Mr Tantari said he was focused on helping drive Hervey Bay forward, not on negative attacks.

"I have a positive agenda for Hervey Bay... about education, infrastructure, hospitals and schools,” he said.