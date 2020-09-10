Bay’s MKR stars tell why they aren’t accepting cash

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Monday March 23* Dan and Steph Mulheron have a chance to win a second MKR title, earning a spot in the MKR: The Rivals grand final. Supplied by Channel 7.

REALITY TV stars Dan and Steph Mulheron have taken to social media to explain to their thousands of followers why they aren't accepting cash at their Hervey Bay cafe.

It comes after a the couple received some blowback after making the announcement and a report on 7NEWS Wide Bay singled out the business as opting to go cashless.

Steph explained that, as part of their COVID-19 safety plan, the business was unable to accept cash.

The couple, who won My Kitchen Rules in 2013, received an email from the Fraser Coast Regional Council making them aware of the required measure under the safety plan they had adopted.

Steph said less than seven per cent of their customers used cash to pay and the couple was not anticipating the negative reaction.

Dan said the couple had been contacted by the news station but had decided not to be part of the story.

So, the couple was surprised to see footage from outside their business used in the report, which referred to the business going cashless.

Steph said the report could have included other Hervey Bay businesses that had also needed to be cashless during the pandemic.

Steph said the business was required to follow the restrictions enforced by their plan or they could face fines in excess of $6000.

"At the end of the day, all we want to do is keep everyone safe," Steph said.

Calls for a boycott of the business disappointed the couple, with Steph saying they were just trying to keep their 45 staff members and loyal customers safe.

"Please stick with us," she said.

"Let's just be happy and kind to all of our staff that are there every day."