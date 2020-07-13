Bay’s new daycare centre off to a generous start

THE team behind a new, state-of-the-art early learning centre has celebrated its long awaited opening by giving back to the community.

Brady Bunch Early Learning Centre in Kawungan was under construction for years before opening its doors today.

The centre, which can host up to 90 children, has five classrooms, sorted by developmental stage rather than the age of the child.

Owner Glenn Brady said he and his team hand-picked top educators.

“This is in line with our exceptionally high standards we require to support the centre’s learning environments and our educational programs,” he said.

Centre director Sue Middleton said she was excited to finally see the centre operating.

“Owners Glen and Sharee Brady, their philosophy is very big on family and very big on community,” she said.

She said donations of $500 each to three different sporting organisations demonstrated this philosophy.

KSS Jets, Hervey Bay Netball and the Girl’s Rugby League Academy were the three groups selected to receive the donations.

“The donations is their way of sharing what they have with the community by giving to sporting organisations, mainly focusing on the disadvantaged, womae’s sport and junior sport,” Ms Middleton said.

She said one thing that set the centre apart was its 6am to 6pm opening hours.

The centre also boasts highly experienced educators.

“Every one of our educators has been in the industry a fair amount of time, including three bachelor degree trained staff in our building,” she said.

DONATIONS WELCOMED

The Hervey Bay Netball club plans to use the money donated by Brady Bunch to assist in buying uniforms and shoes for struggling players.

Club representative Maureen Murphy said, particularly after coronavirus restrictions, some families were struggling to pay bills so the money would ensure those players had everything they needed to stay on the court.

Hervey Bay State High school deputy principal Terri Weatherley said it was exciting to see the new league academy supported.

The academy launched this year after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the local girls’ league competition.

The club, started by the teachers at the school, includes training after school hours.

Teens from around the region are invited to get involved.

Ms Weatherley said the $500 donation would help cover the cost of uniforms and other equipment required for starting up.