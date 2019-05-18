Hervey Bay's One Nation candidate contesting fourth election

TODAY, One Nation candidate Damian Huxham will wake up and contest his fourth election.

He has stood for the federal seat of Hinkler once before and for the state seats of Hervey Bay and Maryborough but admits he still gets nervous while awaiting the results.

The self-funded candidate said he believes in the policies of One Nation as much now as he did the first time he ran for office.

Mr Huxham said he didn't have an election routine but would vote at Hervey Bay High School in the afternoon.

He intends to visit a number of polling stations, guided by his volunteers as to where his help is needed most.

Mr Huxham said he believed in loyalty and had been saddened to see other One Nation candidates such as Fraser Anning gain office through the party only to walk away, causing party leader Pauline Hanson to break down in tears at times during the campaign.

"To me it's heartbreaking to see that," he said.

"I believe in what I'm doing and I believe in Pauline.

"I'll stick with her through thick and thin."

This week prominent One Nation senate candidate Malcolm Roberts visited the electorate.

"Damian is a fabulous candidate," he said.

"Energetic, quick-witted, clever and practical. A live wire.

"He really listens to people and engages with people, then goes strongly in to bat for them. He would be a marvellous representative for the people of Hinkler."

Mr Roberts said he had received a welcoming response from people throughout the electorate, with the two visiting pre-polling stations at Bundaberg Hervey Bay and Torbanlea on Thursday.