Bay's only Irish pub to shut doors for last time

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES: Hoolihans cook Beau Bennett, chef Gavin Thomas and manager Crystal Lewis drink a Guiness to the good times.

THANKS FOR THE MEMORIES: Hoolihans cook Beau Bennett, chef Gavin Thomas and manager Crystal Lewis drink a Guiness to the good times. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay's only Irish pub will close its doors for good on Sunday night.

Iconic local Torquay business, Hoolihans, announced on Thursday the bar and bistro would end its 18-year legacy on the Fraser Coast and not renew its lease.

Walking into the venue's wooden interior, the classic decor is now dotted with white price tags for Monday's impending sale of the business's goods.

Putting on a brave face, manager Crystal Lewis said although staff and regulars were devastated by the news they planned to give Hoolihans two more nights of mighty "craic".

"We are having live music tonight and tomorrow night with drinks and food specials to clear stock," Ms Lewis said.

"We plan to go out with a bang.

"I encourage everyone to bring their mates and come down to have one last pint of Guinness to say farewell."

Thirteen staff members will lose their jobs next week, their names now added to the giant mural of Ireland on the roof which is one of Hoolihans well-known calling cards.

"Any Irish traveller and staff member gets the privilege of having their names added to the roof with where they are from," Ms Lewis said.

"There are names up there since it opened on St Patrick's Day in 2001.

"I guess they will just paint over it now which sucks.

"I think there won't be a dry eye in sight at the very end on Sunday night.

"It has been a good job and we've created our own little family here.

"It is sad to think after Sunday we won't see any of our regulars again."

Ms Lewis said her best memories about the pub would always revolve around St Patrick's Day celebrations.

"It is the best day to work," she said.

"It is such a full-on amazing atmosphere. Thank you for the memories."

From 8am until 4pm Monday, Hoolihans will be selling all merchandise, furniture, memorabilia and kitchen goods. All wooden bar barrels have been sold.

Ms Lewis said Hoolihans owner Pat Barrett had told staff the business was closing because an agreement about leasing terms couldn't be reached with the building owner.

Mr Barrett did not respond to requests for comment.

The building owner's agent told the Chronicle the owner had made rent reductions to assist the tenant and had "complied with the lease to the letter of the law".

"The lease has expired and the business owner has decided not to renew it," he said.