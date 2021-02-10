Bay’s rail trail refurbishment gets $1.35 million boost

A new asphalt surface will be laid along the trail between Hunter Street and Elizabeth Street.

A $1.35 million facelift is going ahead along a section of Hervey Bay’s rail trail.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council received the funding as part of the State Government’s Works for Queensland COVID-19 program to undertake the rail trail refurbishment works.

“A new asphalt surface will be laid along the trail between Hunter Street and Elizabeth Street,” Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said.

“The first stage of the project, to repair concrete footpaths and kerb crossings, was finished just before Christmas.”

Member for Hervey Bay, Adrian Tantari, welcomed the upgrade as part of the State Government’s ongoing plan for economic recovery.

“I’m excited to see that these upgrades are underway, thanks to $1.35 million in funding from the Palaszczuk Government’s COVID Works for Queensland program,” Mr Tantari said.

“The project is helping to drive Queensland’s economic recovery, with local jobs being supported throughout the construction phase.

“Once completed, the upgraded section will encourage even more locals and tourists to take advantage of this trail, making it easier to ride or walk and encouraging more people to get out and get active.”

The $417,000 stage two (asphalt) was awarded to Colas while the $155,000 project to repair the footpath and kerb crossing was awarded to CMC.

The next stage of the refurbishment program will include an upgrade of the lights along the trail. It is anticipated that a contractor to undertake the lighting project will be appointed soon.

“The rail trail is very popular,” Cr Seymour said.

“It runs from one end of the city to the other providing a safe route for walkers, runners, cyclists, people using mobility scooter and students going to school.

“It links the Urangan Pier to the Hervey Bay Hospital through the CBD.”

It is anticipated that the work will take five days to complete, weather permitting with the work starting at the Hunter Street end of the trail on Monday.

“Only one block of the trail will be closed at a time and traffic control staff will be able to direct people into nearby streets to around the worksite,” Cr Seymour said.