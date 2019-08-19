Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judy McLean the newest resident of Sapphire on the Esplanade, John Menzies, who has been a Sapphire resident for 10 years, and Ineke Janes, a sales employee 11 years ago and now a current resident.
Judy McLean the newest resident of Sapphire on the Esplanade, John Menzies, who has been a Sapphire resident for 10 years, and Ineke Janes, a sales employee 11 years ago and now a current resident. Contributed
News

Bay's resort-style retirement complex celebrates 10 years

Carlie Walker
by
19th Aug 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay retirement complex, Sapphire on the Esplanade, has celebrated the 10th anniversary of its opening on the weekend.

Construction began on resort-style Pialba building, which has a view of the bay, in 2008.

It was officially opened in August, 2009.

Seventy five people gathered to celebrate the event, including residents, visitors and executives from Bolton Clarke's head office in Brisbane.

To celebrate, those gathered played games fit for a 10 year old, including pass the parcel, darts and mini-golf.

A cake made by the Cheesecake Shop was cut by John Menzies, a Sapphire resident of 10 years Judy McLean, the centre's newest resident, and Ineke James, a sales employee 11 years ago and a current resident.

More Stories

Show More
anniversary bolton clarke fraser coast hervey bay retirement community
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 36 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Hervey Bay and Maryborough Magistrates Court today

    Work goes begging as welfare trial fails

    premium_icon Work goes begging as welfare trial fails

    Business Growers having to put on overseas workers as they can't get locals

    DIVE IN: Why now is the perfect time to swim with whales

    premium_icon DIVE IN: Why now is the perfect time to swim with whales

    Travel Get up close with gentle giants of the sea

    Labor rank and file push for right to die laws

    premium_icon Labor rank and file push for right to die laws

    News The Premier has refused to be drawn on laws