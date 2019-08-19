Bay's resort-style retirement complex celebrates 10 years

Judy McLean the newest resident of Sapphire on the Esplanade, John Menzies, who has been a Sapphire resident for 10 years, and Ineke Janes, a sales employee 11 years ago and now a current resident.

HERVEY Bay retirement complex, Sapphire on the Esplanade, has celebrated the 10th anniversary of its opening on the weekend.

Construction began on resort-style Pialba building, which has a view of the bay, in 2008.

It was officially opened in August, 2009.

Seventy five people gathered to celebrate the event, including residents, visitors and executives from Bolton Clarke's head office in Brisbane.

To celebrate, those gathered played games fit for a 10 year old, including pass the parcel, darts and mini-golf.

A cake made by the Cheesecake Shop was cut by John Menzies, a Sapphire resident of 10 years Judy McLean, the centre's newest resident, and Ineke James, a sales employee 11 years ago and a current resident.