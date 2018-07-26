Bay's Superfish starts national championships with a bang

SWIMMING: Keith Ashcroft fired a warning to his School Sport Australia Swimming Championship rivals with a blistering personal best time and gold in his first event.

The Hervey Bay Swim Club member set the Hobart Aquatic Centre pool alight with his incredible 50m butterfly prelim to qualify fastest for yesterday evening's final.

He was the only swimmer to post a sub-30 second time in qualifiers. His blistering 29.38 was more than one full second quicker than his nearest rival, Victorian Cooper Quaife, who touched the wall in 30.66.

Ashcroft's previous long course best was 31.04, while he set a new short course best of 29.78 at Hervey Bay last week.

In the final he went even quicker, touching the wall in 29.25 seconds to claim his first gold at a national titles.

Quaife finished more than one second later to claim silver (30.31), with South Australian Jordy Martin third in 30.65.

It is the first of eight events in which Ashcroft will compete this week, and coach Caleb Ryan could not be happier.

"It's really good to see that effort and that hard work pay off for him," Ryan said.

"I'd expect him to go well in the 50m and 100m butterfly but you never know at this age and at these events. He's racing the best kids from across Australia, and that's very much an unknown compared to what he's used to."

The 11-year-old swept aside his competition to win five gold medals at the Queensland School Sport Swimming Championships in March.

In February, he won a gold medal at the Queensland Sprint Titles for 50m fly.

It is his best event, but Ashcroft is racing against newer competition this week.

He usually races against swimmers his age in club events, but his November birthday means most of his school sport rivals have an extra year of development.

Ashcroft will compete in the 100m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, and two relays.

"It is a bit daunting - it's his first time at the national championships - but he seems to be handling it pretty well so far," Ryan said.