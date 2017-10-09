30°
Bay's Visitor Information Centre second best in state

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events visitor services coordinator Andrew Ellis was in Brisbane for the announcement.
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events visitor services coordinator Andrew Ellis was in Brisbane for the announcement.

THE Hervey Bay Visitor Information Centre has been named runner-up at the Queensland Information Centres Association Awards in the categories of customer service, marketing, tourism excellence and business planning.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events visitor services co-ordinator Andrew Ellis was in Brisbane on Thursday night for the announcement at the QICA's annual conference.

He said he was proud of the VIC staff and volunteers who delivered great service consistently.

"We look forward to improving so we can go one step further next year," Mr Ellis said.

He said Kuranda in far north Queensland claimed the title of VIC of the Year.

The recognition backs up the VIC team's achievement of winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards last year and bronze at the Australian Tourism Awards this year.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the four runners-up awards matched up with what the VIC had already achieved and showed tremendous consistency and a high standard of customer focus.

"The outcome of this is being shared across all major Fraser Coast tourism products as the VIC has a pivotal role in selling tourism packages and tours," he said.
 

