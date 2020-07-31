Menu
Getting up close to humpbacks on a swim with the whales tour. Picture: Tourism and Events QLD
Environment

Bay’s world whale capital status marked in new way

Carlie Walker
31st Jul 2020 8:00 PM
THE World Cetacean Alliance has launched a new website for its global initiative - Whale Heritage Sites.

Hervey Bay was the first destination in the world to be officially recognised as a Whale Heritage Site.

The sites recognise outstanding destinations for responsible and sustainable whale and dolphin watching.

Only two sites in the world currently have that status, with the second being The Bluff in South Africa.

Current candidate sites include Vancouver Island, the Osa Peninsula and Golfo Dulce in Costa Rica, Cao Polonio in Uruguay and Algoa Bay in South Africa.

Hervey Bay received the unique accolade in October last year when the city hosted more than 100 whale researchers and conservationists as part of the World Whale Conference which focused on whale and dolphin protection.

At the time, World Cetacean Alliance founding partner Clive Martin said the award was four years in the making.

"The inspiration for the correct protocols for whale watching has always been in the forefront of the operators of whale watchers in Hervey Bay. But it's not just about the boats," he said.

"Everything has to be respected - communities, animals, but also the coming together of the schools and science."

To check out the website, click here.

