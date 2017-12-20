Bayside earns international title

CHAMPIONS: Bayside Martial Arts celebrate their success at a tournament in New Zealand.

A TEAM of 19 local martial artists travelled to New Zealand for the opportunity to participate in an international competition.

They returned with 58 placings, and the shield which declared them the club of the tournament.

Bayside Martial Arts sensei Amanda Morris was shocked to learn her club had bested eight others at the competition, which featured competitors from other Australian clubs, New Zealand, and other Pacific nations.

"It was amazing,” Morris said. "It all pays off at the end to see them so successful, and so happy.

"There were a few New Zealand clubs who had a lot of competitors, I think there were only two who had less than us so they've done extremely well.”

Student Henry Sabondo captured Morris's attention, and his rivals' respect, with one of the performances of the tournament.

"There was nobody in his division so he had to move up one or two,” she said of the 14-year-old.

"He got knocked around quite a bit but he fought on. He showed that fighting spirit, the way he composed himself against bigger rivals.

"I knew his capabilities but this was the ultimate test, and he stood up against the rest.

"He took a lot of blows he took them in his stride.”

Morris said her intention was to one day host a world title, while making the trip to New Zealand a biennial event for her students.

The club will now break for Christmas, then train for 2018's tournaments.