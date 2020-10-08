hotel wins Queensland’s best schnitzel

A pub on Brisbane's bayside has been proclaimed the maker of Queensland's best chicken schnitzel.

The Tingalpa Hotel, owned by the Hakfoort Group, was awarded the prize today by travel site Wotif.com as part of their annual people's choice Uniquely Aussie Awards.

Hakfoort chief executive Albert Hakfoort said he wasn't even aware the pub was nominated until he saw it featured on Channel 9s Today Show this morning.

"It exploded and we didn't even know we were in the running," Mr Hakfoort said.

He said there are a few key elements to a Tingalpa schnitzel which make it a cut above the rest.

a 350g chicken schnitzel at the Tingalpa Hotel, Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

"We get fresh chicken, pure breast, made fresh every day in clean oil," he said.

But it's not only the ingredients, it's the experience - hungry patrons can order a 350g schnitzel or a "one kilogram monster for people who want to challenge themselves", Mr Harkfoot said proudly.

Chicken parmigiana at Tingalpa Hotel, Brisbane. Picture: Supplied

"The schnitzel is our number two item - just behind the buffalo wings."

"Chicken is our specialty."

Mr Harkfoot noted that patrons could order a type of fusion dish where the chicken schnitzel is smothered in special Frank's Carolina Reaper Buffalo Sauce which comes in three levels of spice.

The team at Tingalpa Hotel, with chief executive of Hakfoort Group Albert Hakfoort in the middle. Picture: Supplied

Mr Harkfoot, who owns pubs in Bowen, Toowoomba and Woolloongabba, noted his chicken schnitzels are made exactly the same in all six of his venues, for the schnitty-mad traveller.

The Tingalpa Hotel's chicken schnitzel was ranked seventh in Australia, with all higher-ranked contenders from interstate.

Voters placed a premium on "crispiness of the crumb" and "crunch of the schnitty", Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said.

"The chips accompanying your schnitty are also a deal breaker - chips underneath, or chips on the side so that they don't get soggy?" he pondered

Mr Finch said the awards are about highlighting what makes all four corners of Australia a great place to see for yourself.

"Whether it's visiting one of Australia's 150+ oversized roadside attractions or discovering a local market, the thousands of votes received this year made clear that every Aussie knows a local gem worthy of the spotlight," he said.

"With the Australian sense of community at an all-time high, this year Wotif is encouraging Aussies to fuel this pride by taking the time to discover and support as many local businesses as possible on their next Aussie adventure."

Originally published as Bayside hotel wins Queensland's best schnitzel