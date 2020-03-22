Bayside Martial Arts club weighed down with success

Bayside Martial Arts return with medal haul from tournament in Toowoomba.

KARATE: Bayside Martial Arts students developed weight problems after travelling to Toowoomba earlier this month.

Twenty-four students competed in an International Sport Karate Association tournament and returned to the Fraser Coast with a heavy load of 112 medals.

Renshi Amanda Behrendorff returned to her youth having competed in the tournament 17 years earlier.

"It was the first time that we had taken students to this event and were pleased with their results," she said.

The tournament featured 129 competitors from nine clubs.

"We won the competitor cup for having the biggest number of competitors and also the overall competition,"

Behrendorff believes the results were testament to the hard work that the students have put in to their training.

The event covered many karate disciplines including Kata, four types of sparing, weapons, team kata, team sparing, sumo and sword combat.

The club will continue to operate during the pandemic at the time of going to print.

"We have taken the necessary steps to protect our members," she said.

The club have stopped hand shaking, sparring, self-defence and ensure each person wash their hands before and after training.