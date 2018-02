BAYSIDE Transformations was broken into on Sunday.

Police confirmed an offender forced entry at the front of the property before stealing a quantity of food from the kitchen.

It's believed the offender also entered several rooms at the non for profit Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation centre on Torquay Terrace.

The break-in happened between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information that may help police with their investigations should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.