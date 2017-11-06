News

Bayswater makeover underway after RSL take over

Inge Hansen
by

A WHIRLWIND renovation is currently underway to transform the Bayswater Hotel into an exciting new dining experience.

Within 72 hours, the former pub underneath Oceans Resort and Spa will become a venue perfect for families promising "old school quality customer service and good food".

Venue manager Stuart Toms at the Bayswater Bar & Grill.
Hervey Bay RSL officially took ownership of the venue on Monday morning.

Situated on Charlton Esplanade, RSL general manager Jason Lynch said the decision to buy the venue was a no brainer.

"We bought it for the view because that's what it's renowned for," he said.

"It's about people coming down and having a good time, having a good meal and enjoying the view.

"It's another great opportunity here because there are other businesses on the other end of town."

 

Refurbishing underway at the Bayswater Bar & Grill.
Work on the venue began almost immediately on Monday with new furniture and equipment delivered and installed.

Bayswater Bar and Grill venue manager Stuart Toms said meals could be served as early as Wednesday.

"Once we get this together and build this atmosphere up I think we're going to be one of the hotspots here in town," he said.

"It's going to be a complete change over."

A kids room, bar, dining area and pokie machines will be incorporated in the change-over.

 

Venue manager Stuart Toms at the Bayswater Bar & Grill.
Mr Toms said the incorporation of a kids room made for a "brilliant" family atmosphere.

"It's going to be an experience beyond their expectations," he said.

"I believe with the experience and knowledge coming in, we're going to rock this place."

