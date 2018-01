Clive Featherby gives Outback Thunda a workout ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

Clive Featherby gives Outback Thunda a workout ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park. Matthew McInerney

RESIDENTS who live in close proximity of Boundary Rd and Bideford St, Torquay are reminded an event with fireworks, monster trucks and loud noises will be held on January 13.

The Monster Buckin' Madness will include loud noises including fireworks which could frighten some children and pets.

Organisers have advised residents to be aware and to remind their neighbours to be extra cautious.

