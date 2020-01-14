Menu
Street artist Pablo Conrad is persistent. Picture: Che Chorley.
Politics

ScoMo portrait gets a paint job

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS, raphaella.saroukos@news.com.au
14th Jan 2020 9:57 AM
A MURAL in the Darwin CBD of Scott Morrison on his Hawaiian holiday was painted over but the artist has a comeback.

Street artist Pablo Conrad created the expressive piece in Austin Ln last week.

"There's better things old mate can be doing currently that I don't think he's addressing," he said.

The mural was painted over between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning by the property owner, according to City of Darwin.

A mural of Prime Minister Scott Morrison in happier times. Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL
Conrad was quick to respond and created a new piece on top of his covered one.

"I feel like the reaction is obviously making people feel uncomfortable, which in turn means that it worked," he said.

It is not the first street artwork of the Prime Minister to be covered.

In Sydney a mural of Mr Morrison in a Hawaiian shirt and Santa hat, surrounded by fire, was covered days after it was completed by artist Scott Marsh.

Marsh raised more than $100,000 in merchandise to be donated to fire brigades around Australia.

