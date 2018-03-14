Be eggcellent and donate blood in Hervey Bay this Easter

FRASER Coast residents are being urged to donate blood ahead of the Easter holidays.

The Blood Service is urging Fraser Coast residents to give blood this Easter to help keep the national blood supply pumping for thousands of Australian patients in need.

An extra 58 Fraser Coast blood donors are needed on 26th March - 7th April at Hervey Bay Donor Centre to prevent a seasonal shortage of regular donors.

"Over the Easter long weekend - and even in the days leading up to and after the break, we expect many of our regular donors will be taking a well-earned break - possibly heading away on holiday with family and friends," Blood Service spokesperson Jacinta O'Brien said.

"Unfortunately the need for blood does not take a break over Easter," Jacinta O'Brien said.

"Australian patients suffering critical bleeding from road trauma and child birth, and blood disorder and cancer patients are all expecting blood to be there when they need it over the Easter break," she said.

"Each week the Blood Service needs to collect enough blood to help treat thousands of patients and the Easter long weekend is no different."

The Blood Service is encouraging Fraser Coast locals who have never donated before or who haven't donated in a while to make a much-needed blood donation this Easter.

"Around nine million Australians are eligible to give blood but only 500,000 actively do so," she said.

"All it takes is one hour - a short amount of time spent changing the lives of three Australian patients over this critical Easter donor shortage on the Fraser Coast.