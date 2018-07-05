Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tesla Tiny House.
Tesla Tiny House. Contributed
News

Be energy sufficient with the Tesla Tiny

Inge Hansen
by
5th Jul 2018 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:38 PM

A CAR carrying a miniature house could be all you need to learn how to generate, store and use renewable energy.

The Tesla tiny house is on its way to the Fraser Coast as part of its national tour, towed by the all-electric Tesla Model X vehicle.

Powered by 100 per cent renewable energy via a 2 kW solar system and Powerwall, Tiny House contains a mobile design studio and configurator which can calculate how your home can generate clean energy from the sun using solar panels, storing it in Powerwall to use throughout the day and night, which can all be monitored and controlled by the Tesla app.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

A Tesla Tiny House weighs two tonnes and is 6m x 2.2m x 4m with an exterior clad in locally sourced, chemical-free, sustainable timber.

The house will be on display at the Maryborough Town Hall from July 14 to 17.

It will be at The Discovery Sphere in Hervey Bay from July 19 to 22.

Energy experts will be on hand to answer any questions about how Tesla's energy products can help to sustainably power your home, protect you from outages and reduce your energy bills.

For more information visit tesla.com/teslatinyhouse.

Related Items

fccommunity fcevents fraser coast tesla tiny
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Where and when you can vote early for Div 10 candidates

    Where and when you can vote early for Div 10 candidates

    Council News Pre-poll opens Monday for Division 10 residents to cast their vote for their next councillor

    • 5th Jul 2018 5:06 PM
    Choo-choo-choose a train and paint it

    premium_icon Choo-choo-choose a train and paint it

    Whats On The workshop is held at Gataker's Artspace

    • 5th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
    Part of building falls off in Maryborough, damaging car

    premium_icon Part of building falls off in Maryborough, damaging car

    News Some siding on the building fell onto the car.

    • 5th Jul 2018 4:20 PM
    Drugs detected in Maryborough woman's car

    premium_icon Drugs detected in Maryborough woman's car

    Crime The woman's vehicle was intercepted on June 25 by police

    Local Partners