Be energy sufficient with the Tesla Tiny

A CAR carrying a miniature house could be all you need to learn how to generate, store and use renewable energy.

The Tesla tiny house is on its way to the Fraser Coast as part of its national tour, towed by the all-electric Tesla Model X vehicle.

Powered by 100 per cent renewable energy via a 2 kW solar system and Powerwall, Tiny House contains a mobile design studio and configurator which can calculate how your home can generate clean energy from the sun using solar panels, storing it in Powerwall to use throughout the day and night, which can all be monitored and controlled by the Tesla app.

A Tesla Tiny House weighs two tonnes and is 6m x 2.2m x 4m with an exterior clad in locally sourced, chemical-free, sustainable timber.

The house will be on display at the Maryborough Town Hall from July 14 to 17.

It will be at The Discovery Sphere in Hervey Bay from July 19 to 22.

Energy experts will be on hand to answer any questions about how Tesla's energy products can help to sustainably power your home, protect you from outages and reduce your energy bills.

For more information visit tesla.com/teslatinyhouse.