‘Be organised’ amid prescription medication shortage

CHRONIC illness sufferers should "not panic but be prepared" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Greg Keily Chemist co-owner Jason Keily told the Bulletin the annual flu shot would be in stock in the next fortnight - and everyone should get one.

Greg Keily Chemist co-owner Jason Keily. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

Mr Keily said: "Like every year - we recommend everyone get a flu shot.

"We can administer the shot to anyone over the age of 10 for about $25.

"However, those over the age of 65 should go to the GP."

The Southport pharmacist also said they had noticed a wholesaler shortage of prescription medication.

"Those with chronic illnesses should not panic but be prepared, be organised and stay on top of their stock of prescription medication," Mr Keily said.

"We advise everyone to have two weeks worth but don't go out and get a month supply.

"This is just in case you have a medication change.

"We are keeping an eye on our wholesale suppliers. They have recently put a cap on how much we can buy. So I feel there will be enough to go around.

Jason Keily offers advice on flu shots, stocking up on medication and simple tips to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Lawrence Pinder

"We are working hard to make sure our customers and nursing homes have their required medication.

"We have contingency plans in place, just in case there is a shortage or if one of our staff falls ill."

The Queensland Disability Network (QDN) said federal government action was required to keep the disabled safe and informed.

QDN chairman Nigel Webb said they've had a surge in inquires relating to coronavirus, with many worried about accessibility to daily support services if isolation was required.

"Public information about the virus is inaccessible to many people with a disability," he said.

Greg Keily Chemist in Marine Parade, Southport is open Monday to Sunday 7am to 9pm.