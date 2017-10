FRASER Coast SES groups will be open for residents wanting sandbags to prepare for a severe weather event.

SES depots in Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Howard, Sandy Straits, Burrum Heads and Tiaro as well as the Toogoom Hall and Hervey Bay Aquatic Centre will be open from 8am-2pm.

STORM WARNING: Be prepared for weekend's rain

Residents are advised to bring their own shovels to fill supplied sandbags.

There will be a small number of SES shovels available at the site.