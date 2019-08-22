Be quick, new family home to rent right now in Hervey Bay

THIS brand new modern low set family home in Eli Waters is available now, so be quick.

The home features four bedrooms, all with built in robes, two bathrooms, ceiling fans and ducted air conditioning.

The main bedroom features a walk in robe and ensuite complete with his and hers basins.

Tiled open plan living and dining area combined with the kitchen.

Kitchen is complete with stainless steel dishwasher and gas cook top.

Off the dining area you will find a covered patio leading out to the fully fenced yard with side gate access and a garden shed.

You will also have direct access to the house from the double lock up garage.

This property is a short drive to primary schools in Pialba and approximately five minutes to Eli Waters shopping centre.

Pets will be considered on application.

Address: 42 Imperial Circuit, Eli Waters.

Available: Now

Rent: $420 per week

Bond: $1680

Agency: Century 21 At The Pier

Phone: 4125 3255.