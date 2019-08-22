Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR RENT: 42 Imperial Circuit, Eli Waters.
FOR RENT: 42 Imperial Circuit, Eli Waters. CONTRIBUTED
Property

Be quick, new family home to rent right now in Hervey Bay

Kerrie Alexander
by
22nd Aug 2019 9:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS brand new modern low set family home in Eli Waters is available now, so be quick.

The home features four bedrooms, all with built in robes, two bathrooms, ceiling fans and ducted air conditioning.

The main bedroom features a walk in robe and ensuite complete with his and hers basins.

Tiled open plan living and dining area combined with the kitchen.

Kitchen is complete with stainless steel dishwasher and gas cook top.

Off the dining area you will find a covered patio leading out to the fully fenced yard with side gate access and a garden shed.

You will also have direct access to the house from the double lock up garage.

This property is a short drive to primary schools in Pialba and approximately five minutes to Eli Waters shopping centre.

Pets will be considered on application.

 

FOR RENT: 42 Imperial Circuit, Eli Waters.
FOR RENT: 42 Imperial Circuit, Eli Waters. CONTRIBUTED

Address: 42 Imperial Circuit, Eli Waters.

Available: Now

Rent: $420 per week

Bond: $1680

Agency: Century 21 At The Pier

Phone: 4125 3255.

More Stories

Show More
fcnews fcproperty hervey bay real estate rental accommodation rental home
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Supply risk revealed as M'boro prepares for industry boom

    premium_icon Supply risk revealed as M'boro prepares for industry boom

    News There are fears Maryborough's power supply won't be able to meet the rapidly growing demand as the city prepares for a manufacturing boom

    Dire warning as shocking flu death toll revealed

    premium_icon Dire warning as shocking flu death toll revealed

    News Flu not only killing elderly in Queensland

    'Las Vegas is cheaper': Bay flights breaking business budget

    premium_icon 'Las Vegas is cheaper': Bay flights breaking business budget

    News The drama over flight prices at the airport continues

    FISHING: How to avoid south westerlies this week

    premium_icon FISHING: How to avoid south westerlies this week

    Fishing Want to feed the family this weekend?