Be transported into far off lands ... for about an hour

Two newcomers to the region have brought along a business that transports people into far off lands … for about an hour.

Burned out by Byron Bay’s COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year, Linda and Kim Newton-Fitzgerald have set up their virtual reality gig in Hervey Bay.

It has been a hit with people of all ages, and they’re open throughout the holidays other than Christmas Day.

Walk on the moon, swim with manta rays and whales, slingshot some angry birds or shoot zombies.

“We opened in Byron at the start of the year, which was a big deal, but we got shut down the day of COVID which was the day we opened,” Kim said.

“We had one customer through the doors and then had to shut them.”

The augmented reality experiences business opened in Hervey Bay on December 15.

“We first experienced VR last year after we sold our previous business, and we were looking for a new venture,” Linda said.

“It just blew us away and we wanted to be able to offer that same joy to everyone.”

Virtual Reality is becoming more popular in physical rehabilitation and therapy, and what Linda and Kim are most excited about is passing the experience on to those who don’t normally get the opportunity.

“When we did our opening in Byron, a mate who has brain damage and doesn’t use the left side of his body came and started using the left side of his body when playing the games,” Linda said.

“It just brought tears to our eyes.

“Our next step is to look at the different facilities to install to create that experience for disabled people.”

The space in Bideford St currently has four zones.

“Like we say, it may be virtual, but it sure feels real,” she said.